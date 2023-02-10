Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $965,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,499 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $208.62 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

