Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,557,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $146,433,000 after acquiring an additional 565,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 496,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 305,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About eBay

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

