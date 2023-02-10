Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.01)-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $575-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.88 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.82. 2,108,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,741. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Freshworks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $4,097,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,462,030 shares in the company, valued at $34,197,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Freshworks news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $4,097,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,462,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,197,596.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 77,357 shares valued at $1,145,583. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

