Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.01)-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $575-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.88 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.03 EPS.
Freshworks Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.82. 2,108,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,741. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Freshworks from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Freshworks
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freshworks Company Profile
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.