Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,455 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Frontier Group worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 309,452 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000.

NASDAQ:ULCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,056. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

