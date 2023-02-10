FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $1.60 on Top Exchanges

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00007370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $526.62 million and $17.18 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

