FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Issued By William Blair

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Holley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Holley’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Holley to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Holley Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HLLY opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.10 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Holley by 148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

