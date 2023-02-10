Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.73

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.73 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 75 ($0.90). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 24,277 shares traded.

Gama Aviation Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 60.38. The stock has a market cap of £46.69 million and a P/E ratio of -10.49.

Gama Aviation Company Profile

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance, repair, and modification solutions.

