Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.87B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.90 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.62. The company had a trading volume of 342,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,130. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.45 and its 200 day moving average is $314.76. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 3,058.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,295 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.95, for a total value of $433,760.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,524.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,026 shares of company stock worth $1,373,949 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.