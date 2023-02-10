Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.59-3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.23 EPS.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.94. 1,493,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

About Gates Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

