Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.85

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1899070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.