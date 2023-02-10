Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.85

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNWGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 1899070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

