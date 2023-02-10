Geoffrey M. Price Sells 400,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $13,628,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,016,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oak Street Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,879,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,472. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

