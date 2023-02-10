GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.48. 294,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

GFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.