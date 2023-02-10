Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading Down 0.6%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161.50 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 163.50 ($1.97). 48,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 114,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.50 ($1.98).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Global Ports Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 145.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 106.99. The stock has a market cap of £102.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

