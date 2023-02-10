Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTAC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 630,500 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,793,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,499,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GTAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. 18,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,930. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

