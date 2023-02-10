Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.23

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.23 and traded as low as $25.03. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 246,533 shares changing hands.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter.

