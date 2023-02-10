Globe Life Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Globe Life’s current full-year earnings is $10.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $120.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,991,741. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.