goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Lowered to C$180.00 at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSY has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$205.00 to C$195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC set a C$180.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

goeasy Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:GSY opened at C$127.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$116.76. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$95.00 and a 12 month high of C$170.60. The company has a current ratio of 28.55, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31.

About goeasy

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$262.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.87 million. Equities analysts predict that goeasy will post 14.4000001 EPS for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

