Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.08

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.08 and traded as low as $8.45. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

Gouverneur Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

