Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Aurora Acquisition comprises about 2.7% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Aurora Acquisition worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $8,339,000. RPO LLC grew its position in Aurora Acquisition by 7.1% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 780,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 51,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Aurora Acquisition by 83.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:AURC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. 42,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,321. The company has a market capitalization of $353.76 million, a P/E ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.01. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Aurora Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AURC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

