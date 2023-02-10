Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $892,000 in Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Adara Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adara Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adara Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adara Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adara Acquisition by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adara Acquisition by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Adara Acquisition Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of Adara Acquisition stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. 53,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Adara Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.24.

Adara Acquisition Company Profile

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution.

