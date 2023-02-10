Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Separately, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Safari Group Acquisition alerts:

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Price Performance

Blue Safari Group Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.70 on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition ( NASDAQ:BSGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech, InfoTech, and InsurTech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.