Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,610 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Signature Bank makes up approximately 1.6% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 66.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 370,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $105,631,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,007,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,641,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY traded down $4.84 on Friday, hitting $129.41. 459,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. Signature Bank has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $351.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

