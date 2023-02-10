Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,636 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.69% of Otis Worldwide worth $183,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,237 shares of company stock worth $2,627,479. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $82.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

