Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 4,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.1% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Salesforce worth $182,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,535 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.42. 2,656,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,750. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.45.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

