Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686,635 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 369,293 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $137,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 36,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,573. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.24.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

