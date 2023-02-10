Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.97

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.76. Great Ajax shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 58,968 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

In other news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,306.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.