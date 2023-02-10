Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.97

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.76. Great Ajax shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 58,968 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently commented on AJX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.
