Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 37.05% from the stock’s current price.

GRN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of GRN traded up C$0.39 on Friday, reaching C$2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

