Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Grab accounts for about 0.6% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 0.10% of Grab worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 9.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 1.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 450,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Grab Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. 1,992,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,996,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Grab Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.