Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Grifols from €8.00 ($8.60) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($17.20) to €10.00 ($10.75) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

