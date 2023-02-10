Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,154 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %

T stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

