Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $244.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile



Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

