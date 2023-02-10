Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $102,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,011,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 59.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

