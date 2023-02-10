Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $119,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after buying an additional 943,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

