Gunma Bank Ltd. Acquires Shares of 43,000 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 499,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,194. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $66.62.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

