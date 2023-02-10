Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,248,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

