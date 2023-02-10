Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 105,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 186,535 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.10. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $91.16.

