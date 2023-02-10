Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $142.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

