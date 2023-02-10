Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

