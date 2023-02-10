Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 7,480.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance

Hang Lung Properties stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 15,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

