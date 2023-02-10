Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 7,480.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hang Lung Properties Stock Performance
Hang Lung Properties stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 15,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,715. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Hang Lung Properties has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
About Hang Lung Properties
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.