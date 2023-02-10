Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $47.00 at DA Davidson

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.13.

HOG stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

