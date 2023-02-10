Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.95 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.75 ($0.11). Approximately 612,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 685,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Harvest Minerals Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of £16.26 million and a PE ratio of -10.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.61.

Harvest Minerals Company Profile

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil; the Mandacaru phosphate project comprising three exploration licenses covering an area of 5,908.67 hectares located in the Ceara State, Brazil; and the Sergi potash project located in the Sergipe State, Brazil.

