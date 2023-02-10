Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hayward from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hayward from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.45. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,886,936 shares of company stock valued at $28,658,087. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hayward by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,015,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 13,056.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hayward by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 276,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

