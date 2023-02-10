Head-To-Head Analysis: City (NASDAQ:CHCO) versus BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $261.77 million 5.64 $102.07 million $6.80 14.60 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $24.14 billion 0.90 $3.65 billion $1.85 4.11

Analyst Ratings

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than City. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for City and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 2 0 0 2.00 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

City currently has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.37%. Given City’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Risk & Volatility

City has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. City pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. BANCO DO BRASIL/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares City and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 38.88% 17.32% 1.69% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 12.93% 18.08% 1.36%

Summary

City beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

