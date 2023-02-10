Head to Head Analysis: Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) versus Post (NYSE:POST)

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Post and Forafric Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post $5.85 billion 0.92 $756.60 million $13.96 6.56 Forafric Global N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

Post has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Post 0 3 4 0 2.57 Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Post and Forafric Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Post presently has a consensus target price of $97.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.05%. Given Post’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Post is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Risk and Volatility

Post has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forafric Global has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Post and Forafric Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post 14.30% 5.36% 1.58% Forafric Global N/A -25.93% -1.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Post shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Forafric Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Post shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Forafric Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Post beats Forafric Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products. The Weetabix segment focuses on the marketing and distribution of branded and private label RTE cereal products. The Foodservice segment includes egg and potato products. The Refrigerated Retail segment produces and/or distributes egg products, sausage, side dishes, cheese, and other refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers. The BellRing Brands segment consists of ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars. The company was founded by Charles William Post in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC is headquartered in Gibraltar.

