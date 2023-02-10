Head-To-Head Contrast: DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) & Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) and Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and Ocado Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO 4.37% 5.48% 3.32% Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DENSO and Ocado Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

DENSO has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocado Group has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DENSO and Ocado Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $49.13 billion 0.88 $2.35 billion $1.35 20.64 Ocado Group $3.44 billion 2.08 -$307.17 million N/A N/A

DENSO has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Summary

DENSO beats Ocado Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENSO

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors. The Consumer Products division offers CO2 refrigerant heat-pump water heaters, central air conditioners, and home energy management systems (HEMS). The Industrial Products division provides factory automation products such as industrial robots and programmable logic controllers. It also handles automatic identification products such as bar-code readers, quick response (QR) code readers, and integrated circuit (IC) card-related products. The New Business Fields division deals with energy management, agriculture technology, security, community network solution, healthcare, biotechnology, and electric powe

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services. The International Solutions segment deals with international partners for the provision of Ocado Smart Platform. The company was founded by Jonathan Faiman, Jason Gissing, and Timothy Steiner in April 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

