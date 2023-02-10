High Note Wealth LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,984,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,028 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 31,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 41.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. 6,311,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,779,363. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

