High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 171 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,171,000 after purchasing an additional 744,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Home Depot by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.03. 571,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,211. The firm has a market cap of $322.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $357.42.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

