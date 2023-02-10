High Note Wealth LLC Purchases 208 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of High Note Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $867,121,000 after acquiring an additional 66,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $791,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.14. 865,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.02. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

