High Note Wealth LLC Sells 884 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

High Note Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VEA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845,300. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

