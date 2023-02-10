Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.08. The company had a trading volume of 82,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,152. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

